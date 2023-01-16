Giants' defense makes big stop when it mattered most

MINNEAPOLIS — Xavier McKinney grabbed a hold of Minnesota tight end T.J. Hockenson at the Giants’ 49-yard line and held on tight. Five yards short of the first-down marker with the game in the balance, the Giants safety dragged the upright Hockenson sideways out of bounds as if rolling a refrigerator down an aisle— one of the rare occasions Hockenson didn’t break loose after a catch.

“He was obviously getting hot near the end of the game,” McKinney said after his tackle, with 1:44 to play, secured the Giants’ 31-24 NFC Wild Card victory. “Really, the whole game, he was making some pretty good plays. I knew I had one job.”

With the Giants concentrating on Vikings Pro Bowl receiver Justin Jefferson, who was limited to 47 yards on seven catches, Hockenson often found room in the middle, catching 10 passes for 129 yards. But in a free-flowing game, the Giants’ defense made enough big plays on the Vikings’ final three possessions to win.

Early in the fourth quarter with the Giants up 24-21, the Vikings faced a third-and-9 from the Giants’ 24.

Kirk Cousins, who took 11 quarterback hits from the Giants’ defense, found Hockenson over the middle, only to be met by a host of Giants short of the first down — McKinney first, then safety Tony Jefferson, and finally safety Jason Pinnock.

The Vikings went for it on fourth-and-1, but a false start by left tackle Christian Darrisaw wiped out Cousins’ quarterback sneak.

Vikings kicker Greg Joseph tied the game with a 38-yard field goal.

Saquon Barkley’s 2-yard run put the Giants ahead, and the defense forced a three-and-out on the next series. When Minnesota got the ball back with 2:56 to play, Dexter Lawrence appeared to sack Cousins inside the Vikings’ 20.

But Lawrence was called for roughing the passer, giving Minnesota a first down and another chance.

“That was painful,” Lawrence said. “I was [mad] after that. But I had to shake it off and keep playing the next play.”

Tackle Leonard Williams wasn’t happy about it, either. “As defensive linemen, we’re taught to tackle the quarterback in such a specific way to not get roughing-the-passer calls,” he said. “I don’t think Dex hit him hard. He didn’t land on him or anything like that. He didn’t swing him. He even landed on top of Dex. It wasn’t late or anything.

“At the same time, the refs make mistakes as much as the coaches and players make mistakes. You can’t put it all on them.”

Cousins found Hockenson again for 13 yards and another first down.

Four plays later, with Jefferson covered, Cousins looked Hockenson’s way again. McKinney was ready this time.

“[Jefferson] is one of the best, if not the best receiver in the game right now,” McKinney said.

“He’s super talented, and we didn’t want him to beat us. We kind of made some adjustments during the game. I went down and covered Hockenson, and we were fine.”



