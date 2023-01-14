Giants' special teams always has a knack for making big play in postseason

There are lots of obvious reasons for the postseason successes the Giants have had throughout their history. Defense has been a staple for them from the days of Sam Huff through Lawrence Taylor to Michael Strahan. Quarterback play is always important and helped make Eli Manning, a player with a .500 record in his career, a potential Hall of Famer and beloved figure in the organization on the back of two Super Bowl runs.

But as the team embarks on what it hopes will be another extended push through the playoffs, it’s worth remembering that many of their previous journeys were made possible not only by the stars and the who’s-who A-listers, but by those who populate the fringes of the roster, the men who aren’t part of the down-to-down flow of the game but have found a way to make their lasting imprint in Giants lore.

We speak, of course, of the special teamers.

Think of any significant playoff season for the Giants and chances are there is a standout special teams play that helped them reach their goal. Some are obvious and live prominently in memory such as Matt Bahr’s five field goals in the 15-13 NFC Championship win against the 49ers or Lawrence Tynes’ game-winner at frozen Lambeau Field, also in the NFC title game. But the history of the Giants is littered with other plays that began as afterthoughts leading into or coming out of commercial breaks.

There was the fake punt in Super Bowl XXI when the Giants, trailing at halftime, had Jeff Rutledge take the snap and plunge forward for a first down to spark the go-ahead drive. Another fake punt with Gary Reasons rumbling 30 yards in that game that Bahr won for them. A generation later back in San Francisco the most recent Super Bowl run was aided by an overtime forced fumble on a punt as Jacquain Williams poked the ball away from Kyle Williams. Devin Thomas recovered it to set up the game-winning kick.

This is a team, after all, whose first title back in 1927, just two years after they were founded, came via a 13-7 win over the Bears at the Polo Grounds that hinged on Hinkey Hines’ fake punt! … on third down! … from the Giants’ own end zone!

“We talk about it a little bit,” special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey said of the impacts the unit he now steers have had. “It’s special being in this place.”

If the Giants are able to surge through this January, chances are high there will be yet another special teams moment to add to the library. Someone who plays in relative anonymity could become a household name.

“Heck yeah!” said Carter Coughlin, a core special teamer who knows he could be that guy.

Not every special teams postseason memory is a great one. Trey Junkin taught us that. And the Giants are playing a Vikings team that beat them on Christmas Eve thanks in large part to a punt they blocked.

“Us making a game-changing play is in the job description,” Coughlin said. “You want pressure. Pressure is a factor you can control. We want as much pressure as we can get. That’s what the playoffs are. It’s positive pressure.”

“We have guys who take a lot of pride in what they do,” kicker Graham Gano said of the special teams unit. “We hear Coach say it a lot: Big-time players step up when it’s needed most. You need that out of offense and defense but also special teams. We’ve had guys making plays all season. I wouldn’t be surprised if the opportunity arises and a guy makes a great play.”

He quoted one of McGaughey’s favorite sayings:

“Be at your best when your best is needed.”

More often than not, Giants special teams have been during postseason play.

These playoffs will likely be dominated by discussions about Daniel Jones’ first postseason start, about Saquon Barkley’s ability to carry the team like he carries the football, about the aggressive blitzing schemes that defensive coordinator Wink Martindale will dial up.

Don’t overlook those other elements, though. They are the other third of the game.

“We play a big role in this,” special teams captain Cam Brown said. “It’s big time. We’re looking forward to the opportunity for sure.”