Giants vs. Vikings: 3 keys for each team 

Giants' 3 Keys

Check T.J. Prevent T.J. Hockenson from wrecking the game. He made 13 receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns in the first meeting. The Giants have welcomed safety Xavier McKinney back. He should have the opportunity to have a big role in neutralizing Hockenson. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale should be able to be bolder with his play calls with McKinney on the field.

Get after Cousins. Yes, the Giants had four sacks of Cousins. But throughout the game, they did not make him uncomfortable and force him into mistakes. He threw three touchdown passes with no interceptions. With the front four whole again, you have to believe Wink Martindale will dip into his bag of tricks to make Cousins squirm.

Understand 'THE' challenge.

And that is Justin Jefferson, who led the NFL in catches (128) and yards (1,809) to go with eight touchdowns. He’s going to make plays. The Giants can’t let him wreck the game. Jefferson is a wondrous talent, with numbers that eclipse Randy Moss’ at this point in his career. Having Adoree’ Jackson back should help. The Giants have been patient and not willing to rush the process. Martindale has said several times that Jefferson is a top two receiver in this league “and he’s not No. 2.” He will not and should not catch the Giants defense off-guard.

Vikings' 3 Keys

No slow start. This season, the Vikings have made a habit of starting slowly. They trailed the Colts 33-0 and rallied to pull off the NFL's largest comeback win. They spotted Buffalo a 27-10 lead before rallying for a thrilling 33-30 win in overtime. But they lost to Dallas (40-3) and Green Bay (41-17) after falling behind big early. A slow start Sunday might doom their season.

Take away Saquon. If the Vikings can make the Giants' offense one-dimensional, it might be a long day for the visitors. Saquon Barkley is coming off a remarkable season where he proved doubters wrong. He’s the engine for these Giants on offense. The Vikings would be in good shape if they neutralize Barkley and make Daniel Jones and his receivers beat them.

Try a 61-yard field goal with the game on the line and the clock ticking to zero. Why not? We’ve seen it before!