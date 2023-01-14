Giants-Vikings: Quick reunion with much higher stakes

The Giants had a practice run in December on facing the same opponent within a couple of weeks’ time.

They played the Commanders on Dec. 4 and then Dec. 18.

Now, of course, the stakes are higher and the timing is a week longer.

But you get the idea.

Neither the Vikings nor the Giants had to go to the archives when it came to film study on each other.

It's all fresh: The memories of Justin Jefferson’s brilliance, of Patrick Peterson’s fourth-quarter interception, of Kirk Cousins playing clean football. The Vikings did not commit a turnover. Nor did the Giants force one.

Instead, they were left kicking themselves after a 27-24 loss at Minnesota on Christmas Eve, a close contest that ended on Greg Joseph's 61-yard field goal.

The Giants had no answers for tight end T. J. Hockenson (13 catches, 109 yards, 2 TDs) and Jefferson, who combined for 25 catches for 242 yards and three touchdowns. You almost got the feeling that the Giants could live with Jefferson’s 12 receptions for 133 yards and one score. He’s that special.

“Hockenson,” coach Brian Daboll said, “killed us.”

In what could be good fortune for the Giants, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale will have more options this time around. Safety Xavier McKinney is back, wearing protection on his left hand, and could be a difference-maker. McKinney describes himself as a playmaker, and Sunday gives him the perfect opportunity to remind everyone of that. Watching him catch passes at practice showed a player who can still secure the ball even with the wrap.

“Hockenson is one of the best tight ends in the league and it showed last time we played him,” McKinney said. “He’s a really good tight end so we’ve just got to be prepared. I’ve got to be prepared to be able to have that matchup against him.”

Also back for the Giants is cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, who was not on the final injury report of the week. Jackson is good to go. The Giants secondary is whole again.

Coming off the knee injury, it will be interesting – and perhaps critical in the game – if Jackson is able to slow Jefferson. He caught eight TD passes to go along with 128 receptions for 1,809 yards, both tops in the NFL.

And the Giants defensive front of Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux is also back as a unit. Williams has battled a neck injury and Ojulari an ankle. They’ll be whole on Sunday. In addition to the return of the defensive backs, linebacker Jarrad Davis had 11 tackles and shared a sack in the season finale against the Eagles. Davis was signed Dec. 28 off the Lions practice squad.

For the Giants offense, they have been led by Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. Neither missed a game because of injury all season. The receiving corps remains unheralded but has had its moments. Darius Slayton, no lock to be on the roster in August, finished as the season leader with 46 receptions for 724 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 15.7 yards per catch.

One of the keys for Jones and his receivers is to keep Peterson from being a ballhawk. His fourth-quarter interception against the Giants three weeks ago prevented the Giants from, at least, a field-goal attempt. It was a 17-13 Vikings lead at the time.

“He’s a talented player, probably going to be a Hall of Famer and All-Pro, perennial All-Pro, all over the field,” Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said. “He makes plays. He’s a smart, instinctive player so we have to be smart with what we do and make sure our guys are detailed with what things we want to present that defense.”

Kafka has confidence in his receiving corps.

“First off, those guys – they put a lot of time in studying and prepping themselves, getting on the same page with the quarterback room,” he said. “I think [wide receivers] coach [Mike] Groh has done a great job of getting those guys together as well, coaching the fundamentals and the techniques that we stress.

"When you’re playing football, you want to play with emotion, and you want to play with a certain attitude. I think those guys bring it, they bring it to practice every day and they’ve been bringing it all season long.”

And if the game comes down to another late kick, Graham Gano will be ready.

“I never hate kicking in a dome,” the Giants' kicker said. "I love kicking in domes. It’s perfect conditions, especially when it’s freezing cold outside, being able to go in there and know it’s going to be consistently the same temperature. It’s exciting for a specialist. At the end of the day, you’ve just got to go out there and perform. Whether it’s outside in MetLife or in a dome, you have to be at your best.”

The Giants are looking for their best this Sunday. Their playoff dreams depend on it.