Giants vs. Vikings NFC wild-card preview: Everything you need to know for gameday

GIANTS (9-7-1) AT VIKINGS (13-4), U.S. Bank Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Vikings by 3; O/U 48 1/2

TV/Radio: Fox (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olson); / WFAN-660 AM; Westwood One; Sirius 82, 225 and the SXM app.

NOTABLE INJURIES

Giants: None.

Vikings: QUESTIONABLE: Cameron Dantzler, CB (ankle/personal issue), Harrison Smith, FS (knee), Kene Nwangwu, RB (illness).

QUICK STUDY

It’s hard to imagine the Giants offense without Isaiah Hodgins. And he only arrived in early November, off waivers from the Bills. Hodgins went toe-to-toe with Vikings CB Patrick Peterson three weeks ago. Peterson undercut a pass intended for Hodgins in the fourth quarter, a crucial play in that game. Hodgins has playoff football in his family. His dad, James, was the fullback for the Rams’ Greatest Show on Turf team that won Super Bowl XXXIV.

Giants OC Mike Kafka said of Hodgins: “You see it on tape, he competes versus all corners and linebackers and safeties, in the run game. He’s just a competitive player.”

NEW OT RULE

This postseason debuts the new rule that ensures both teams will get at least one possession in overtime. The rule was inspired by last year’s AFC divisional classic in which Buffalo did not get a chance to possess the ball as Kansas City won, 42-36 in Kansas City. Giants head coach Brian Daboll was the offensive coordinator for the Bills. Asked how much time he and his staff have spent strategizing about the rule, Daboll said. “A lot.” He said his staff spent time on it Thursday night. “Had some long conversations . . . so it definitely adds a wrinkle to it.”