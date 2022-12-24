Giants downed by Vikings on Greg Joseph's walk-off 61-yard field goal

MINNEAPOLIS — The Giants got skol in their stockings.

Greg Joseph kicked a 61-yard field goal as time expired to give the Vikings a 27-24 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday, forcing the Giants to wait at least one more week in their attempt to clinch a playoff spot.

A Giants win along with the concurrent losses by the Lions and Seahawks would have clinched the berth. Now a win over the Colts at MetLife Stadium on Jan. 1 will put them in the postseason.

In games that were particularly relevant to the Giants, the Lions (7-8) lost to the Panthers, 37-23, and the Seahawks (7-8) lost to Kansas City, 24-10, on Saturday. The Commanders (7-6-1) faced the 49ers late Saturday afternoon.

The Vikings (12-3) are 11-0 in one-possession games this season.

The Giants erased a 10-0 deficit in the first half to go ahead 13-10 in the third quarter, fell behind 24-16 with 3:00 remaining on a 17-yard touchdown pas from Kirk Cousins to Justin Jefferson, then tied it with 2:01 left when on fourth-and-2, Saquon Barkley scored on a 27-yard run and Daniel Jones found Daniel Bellinger in the back of the end zone for a two-point conversion. Jones hit Darius Slayton for 32 yards to set up that tying score.

Cousins hit Jefferson for a 17-yard gain on third-and-11 to put the Vikings in position to kick the field goal that decided the game. Joseph's kick was right down the middle and likely would have been good from 65 yards.

After a 55-yard field goal by Graham Gano brought the Giants within 17-16, the touchdown pass to Jefferson was set up when the Vikings blocked a punt by Jamie Gillan and took over at the Giants' 29.

Jones completed 30 of 42 passes for 334 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Barkley gained 84 yards on 14 carries and 49 yards on eight receptions.

Cousins completed 34 of 48 passes for 299 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Tight end T.J. Hockenson had 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns and Jefferson had 12 receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown.