Daniel Jones leads Giants past Vikings and into divisional round

The Giants and their fans had waited a long time for this — 11 years since their last playoff victory and six since their last playoff game.

On Sunday, all of that seemed like a distant memory as the Giants returned to the big show with a bang with a wildly entertaining 31-24 Wild Card victory over the Vikings at U.S. Bank Arena in Minneapolis.

Next up: The top-seeded Eagles next weekend in the divisional round in Philadelphia.

It was the Giants’ first playoff victory since they won Super Bowl XLVI on Feb. 5, 2012.

The score was tied at 24 when the Giants took the lead on a 2-yard run by Saquon Barkley with 7:47 left in the fourth quarter.

The impressive drive included a successful sneak by Daniel Jones on a fourth-and-1 at the Minnesota 6-yard line.

The Giants' defense followed that with a rare stop.

On the Giants’ next possession, another fourth-and-1 sneak by Jones with 3:28 left at the Giants’ 45-yard line extended the drive and kept the clock moving.

After a huge drop by Darius Slayton on a third down with 3:03 left, the Vikings took over with 2:56 left at their 12-yard line with no timeouts.

On a fourth-and-8 from the Minnesota 48-yard line Cousins completed a pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson, but Xavier McKinney tackled him well short of the first down.

Jones finished 24-for-35 passing for 301 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed 17 times for 78 yards, including four kneel-downs.

Barkley ran nine times for 53 yards and caught five passes for 56. Isaiah Hodgins caught eight passes for 105 yards.

An eventful, high-octane first half ended with the Giants leading 17-14.

The Vikings opened the game by slicing up the Giants on a 12-play drive that ended with Cousins scoring from inside the 1-yard line.

The Giants responded with three consecutive scoring drives behind big plays from Jones and Barkley.

Barkley’s 28-yard scoring run tied the game with 5:11 left in the first, then Jones hit Hodgins from 14 yards out to make it 14-7 with 1:03 left in the first.

The Giants settled for a 25-yard field goal by Graham Gano to cap a 20-play, 85-yard drive that consumed 10:52 on the clock and made it 17-7 3:25 before halftime.

It appeared the Vikings were in big trouble, but with 45 seconds left Cousins found K.J. Osborn from 9 yards out to get Minnesota back within three points.

The Giants opened the second half with a quick strike, using big pass plays to Barkley and Hodgins to set up a 9-yard TD pass from Jones to Daniel Bellinger. Suddenly, it was 24-14 with 11:37 left in the third.

Minnesota answered quickly again, this time when Cousins found Irv Smith alone in the end zone from 3 yards out. Now it was 24-21 with 7:46 left in the third.

On the final play of the third quarter, the Vikings converted a fourth-and-2 from the Giants’ 43-yard line when Cousins found Hockenson for 18 yards.

That drive ended with a 38-yard Vikings field goal that tied it at 24 with 12:34 left in the fourth.