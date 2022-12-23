Giants' big test: Slowing Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Temperatures in Minneapolis are expected to be truly frightful Saturday, hovering around 4 degrees, give or take an icicle. Mercifully, U.S. Bank Stadium is a dome, one that hosts “Winter Warm-up,” which provides opportunities for inline skating and indoor running. An idea born of good intentions, as long as you can get there without freezing.

As Elvis Costello sang, “I felt the chill before the winter came.”

Saturday in Minneapolis, with kickoff at 1 p.m., the Giants could secure a playoff berth — their first since 2016 and only their second since 2011 — with a win over the Vikings and two losses among the Commanders, Lions and Seahawks.

The Giants, in their first year under coach Brian Daboll, have shown to be improved in almost every way. They are 8-2-1 in one-score games this season. They won three a season ago.

“Well, credit the players first,” Daboll said. “They’re making the plays in crunch time, those four or five plays, whatever they are. And they’re executing well under pressure.”

One of the Giants' one-score wins came last Sunday night, a 20-12 decision at Washington.

The Vikings are 11-0 in one-score games, and last week's 39-36 overtime win over the Colts made history: Minnesota pulled off the biggest comeback in NFL history last Saturday.

Trailing 33-0 at halftime – and 36-7 with five minutes to play in the third quarter – the Vikings scored 29 unanswered points in regulation, then won it in overtime on Greg Joseph's 40-yard field goal.

All of that certainly got the attention of Daboll, his staff and the entire locker room. Not only are they playing this week, but there is a scenario where the Giants would meet the Vikings again in postseason. That will not influence how the Giants approach this game.

They're more focused on covering wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who leads the league with 111 receptions and 1,623 receiving yards. He’s scored seven touchdowns.

Daboll said Giants defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson showed him “a bunch of plays” where Jefferson is double-teamed with a safety over top, “and Cousins is still throwing it to him.”

This could be one of those matchups where the Giants miss Adoree’ Jackson, who is injured.

“I’d say you got to play good team defense when you have a good receiver like that,” Daboll said. “Those really top, top receivers, usually they’re going to get theirs.”

Daboll anecdotally mentioned the Bills trading for Stefon Diggs before the 2020 draft. The Bills gave up the 22nd pick in that year’s draft, which the Vikings used to select Jefferson with the 22nd pick. Talk about a win-win.

To put up numbers like Jefferson has, he almost has to play everywhere. And he does.

“They move him everywhere,” Daboll said. “So, obviously, he’s smart. And he did a lot of that at LSU, too. He played in the slot, he played outside. Again, he’s a fun guy to watch when you’re not getting ready to play him. I’ve got a lot of respect for his game and what he’s done in the early part of his career.”

It seems pretty clear in watching the Vikings that Jefferson has also been good for the career of his quarterback. And it’s clear that Daboll respects Cousins’ game.

“I think he’s super productive,” Daboll said. “He does a good job of getting his playmakers the ball. I don’t know him. But again, much like Jefferson, I have a lot of respect for what he’s done in his career. He’s got a lot of good pieces around him. He touches the ball on every play and usually makes the right decision. He’s 11-3 as the starting quarterback this year for them. Highly productive player.”

It seems reasonable to assume that coming off last week’s miraculous win, the Vikings will be a confident group. Their three losses this season are to Dallas, Philadephia and Detroit.

“They’re 11-3,” Daboll said.” And they’ve played a lot of good football this year. They’ve played games close. [They] make a lot of plays, a productive team, well coached. So, they play confident when you watch them on tape."

With a win Saturday, there is a scenario, with help, where the Giants could clinch a playoff berth.

About that, Daboll had less to say.

“I think we’re getting ready to try to win this game,” he said. “That’s about it.”