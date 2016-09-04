Giants waive Montori Hughes, add Robert Thomas

When Montori Hughes made the Giants’ 53-man roster on Saturday, the team announced that he was switching his jersey number to 99. Hughes never got to wear it.

He was waived on Sunday, according to his agent, when the Giants were awarded another defensive tackle, Robert Thomas, off waivers. Thomas was the only player the Giants added through waivers, though free-agent signings often take place in the run-up to the opening game and the Giants have shown interest in upgrading their offensive line depth this offseason.

“The roster is a living, breathing organism,” Ben McAdoo said on Saturday. “It never stops changing. There’s always movement in the roster. Things are always moving.”

Thomas, 25, spent the preseason with the Panthers. An undrafted free agent in 2014, the Giants become his sixth team in three seasons. He initially signed with Washington and was on their practice squad in 2014, then spent time on the practice squads of the Seahawks and Patriots in 2015 before the Dolphins signed him to their active roster. He played in one game for Miami late last year — he had one tackle in what was his only NFL game — and then landed on injured reserve. He was claimed off waivers by the Panthers this offseason.

Hughes, originally a fifth-round pick of the Colts in 2013, was waived at the end of last preseason and signed to the Giants practice squad a year ago. He was promoted to the active roster in November and played in seven games with 25 tackles and a fumble recovery for the Giants.

Williams goes to Chargers

Running back Andre Williams, the most experienced player waived by the Giants on Saturday, was awarded to the Chargers. Williams was the Giants’ fourth-round pick in 2014 and the team’s leading rusher as a rookie, but his production dropped last season. Williams will join a San Diego backfield that includes Melvin Gordon and Danny Woodhead.

Williams was the only player waived by the Giants on Saturday who was claimed by another team.

Giant steps

The Giants signed 10 players to their practice squad on Sunday, all of whom spent the preseason with the team: QB Logan Thomas; WRs Geremy Davis and Darius Powe; OL Adam Gettis and Shane McDermott; DEs Stansly Maponga and Ishaq Williams; CBs Donte Deayon and Michael Hunter; and S Andrew Adams.