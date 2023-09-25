Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson cherishes return to field after tearing ACL

Wan’Dale Robinson doesn’t take anything for granted these days.

After tearing his ACL in November, Robinson returned to game action on Thursday night in the Giants' 30-12 loss the 49ers.

“Never having to really miss time like that before,” Robinson said, “I’m definitely cherishing all of the moments being back out there and just wanting to give everything I’ve got with all of the snaps that I’m getting right now. It’s been great.”

Robinson was targeted five times against the 49ers. He caught four passes for 21 yards on a night when the Giants offense struggled.

His 11 offensive snaps represented 22% of the Giants' total.

Robinson was on the field for the first time since Week 11 of last season.

That he is back on the field nine months after the injury seems remarkable. It helped, Robinson said, that he was part of team meetings while he was hurt and as he rehabbed.

The Giants drafted Robinson in round two of the 2022 draft.

Said coach Brian Daboll: “I think he can play inside, and I think he’s strong enough and fast enough — even though he’s a smaller, shorter guy — that he can contribute outside, too. This is another good guy that has ability to run after the catch, which is an important aspect of it.”

For Robinson and his teammates this week, there has been plenty to correct and fine-tune.

“I think you definitely have to watch the good and the bad games,” Robinson said. “You’ve got to be critical of yourself even whenever there are some bad things. You’ve got to look at the good, too. Just continue to see where you can get better, and I think that’s what we’re going to continue to do and just try to move on from the last game and continue to get better” against the Seahawks on Monday night.