Graham Gano to have knee surgery; Giants bring in kickers to compete for job

Graham Gano’s season is likely over, but the search for a suitable replacement was just getting started Friday as the Giants brought on former Brown Cade York to compete with Randy Bullock for the kicker's job.

Gano, who was already expected to go on the injured reserve, will have surgery on the knee in his left planting leg, coach Brian Daboll announced — probably ending a tough year where the 36-year-old went 11-for-17 on field goal attempts (64.7%), including 3-for-5 on kicks under 39 yards. Gano had a field goal percentage of 78.9% or higher in his previous 10 seasons.

Asked if this would be the end of the season for Gano, Daboll replied in the affirmative, but the kicker said that wasn’t guaranteed. Gano added that he’s experiencing significant discomfort for weeks.

“I was given a few options as far as surgeries go and I chose the one that gives me the best chance to get back on the field and help us win games,” Gano said Friday while declining to disclose the nature of the procedure or the specifics of the injury that he said left his knee unstable and swollen. “Nobody’s told me that [his season is over], but my mindset is always if I’m dealing with some adversity, just attack it, and do what I can with it.”

Still, he added: “It’s definitely disappointing. The first thing I said a few weeks ago when I popped up on the report was that if I could manage the pain and if I could play well and help the team win, then I’d keep doing it. That was what the reports were saying then on my knee, and things just progressed for the worst.”

After a slate of auditions Thursday, the Giants signed Bullock to the practice squad, but then also signed the Browns’ 2022 fourth-round draft pick to the 53-man roster Friday, with Daboll saying the two would vie for the spot in the day’s practice. York was previously on the Titans practice squad after a tough preseason where he lost his job to Dustin Hopkins.

York, who played for three years at LSU, missed a kick in all four of the Browns preseason games, going 4-for-8. He was 24-for-32 on field goals his rookie year and made 94.6% of his extra points.

He believes that he’s diagnosed his issues and can contribute. He also got some help from Titans kicker Nick Folk.

“I think I had just focused on things that were leading me in the wrong direction,” York said. “I was getting too aggressive to the ball and kind of causing some issues. I wouldn’t say I was ever in a place where I was losing confidence or [anything] like that just because I was hitting so well in actual training camp and in practice that I figured things would be good when I went out there, and something wasn’t clicking.”

Thomas, Neal closer

The Giants are saying there’s a chance.

In addition to getting back Daniel Jones, Daboll said there was a possibility that the Giants will finally field some semblance of their preferred offensive line, with tackles Andrew Thomas (hamstring) and Evan Neal (ankle) getting closer to a return. Both were limited and listed as questionable.

“It was a great feeling to just be out there in practice today,” said Thomas, who’s been out since suffering an injury in Week 1. “We’ll see [if he can play]. This is the most I’ve done … If I respond well [to practice], I could have a good chance.”

Injury report

QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) and TE Darren Waller (hamstring) didn’t practice. RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (back) were limited.