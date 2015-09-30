Hakeem Nicks and Wes Welker workouts with Giants just NFL business as usual, Tom Coughlin says

Tom Coughlin saw the free-agency workout of former first-round pick Hakeem Nicks on Tuesday as business as usual in the NFL.

"This is the time of the year to evaluate, to keep your lists in order, to know how you would go if you need it," he said on Wednesday. "It's pretty much standard to try and work whatever group you possibly can, at least on a weekly basis at this time of the year."

The Giants also worked out former Patriots and Broncos wide receiver Wes Welker and former Washington tight end Chris Cooley. They didn't sign any of them, but were clearly doing their diligence just in case they need support at some point later this season.

"There's nothing unusual in that," Coughlin said.