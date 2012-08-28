Hakeem Nicks ready for some minutes: 'I've got fresh legs'

Hakeem Nicks has been impressive in practice since returning last week. Now it appears he will get a chance to show what he can do in a game.

"I was told I'm going to take some snaps," Nicks said Monday when asked about playing in the Giants' final preseason game against the Patriots on Wednesday. "If they decide to change that, I'm sure they'll let me know. Whatever decision they make, I'll roll with it."

Nicks, who broke his right foot in May, believes time off this preseason could end up being a bonus for him.

"I've got fresh legs," he said. "I feel like I can just run. I think it will help me later in the season."

Sash makes his case

Tyler Sash, suspended four games for violating the policy on performance-enhancing drugs, pleaded his case before NFL commissioner Roger Goodell Monday.

"I just want more of an explanation," Sash said. "There's been some cases that I know of that people have gotten off with the same exact thing as me. So I just want to know why mine is different . . . "

Sash says he took Adderall as prescribed by his family physician, not knowing it is a banned substance. He appealed the suspension this summer and lost. Teammate Andre Brown is another NFL player suspended for four games for taking Adderall. Brown had his suspension lifted.

Giant steps

Justin Tuck missed practice to have his previously injured left shoulder examined. Tom Coughlin said it was precautionary . . . Tackle Will Beatty, who had been suffering from back pain, returned to practice and worked some with the first team.