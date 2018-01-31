Source: Giants hire ex-Chargers coordinator Hal Hunter to coach offensive line

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Giants don’t know who will playing on their reconfigured offensive line, but they now know who will be coaching them.

Hal Hunter has been hired to coach the position group that general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Pat Shurmur have put the most emphasis on improving in 2018. A source confirmed the addition to Shurmur’s coaching staff, which was first reported by The Sporting News. He last coached in the NFL in 2016, when he handled the offensive line for the Browns. He has 11 years of NFL coaching experience and was the the offensive coordinator for the Chargers in 2012.

The Giants’ offensive line has been a disappointment for the past few years. When he was hired, Gettleman pointed to fixing it as one of the immediate priorities. Shurmur, hired last week, reiterated that commitment.

“I know we have a serious mindset when it comes to doing what we can to upgrade in those areas,” Shurmur said of the offensive line play. “Some of it may be just inspiring a player on the roster to play better than he’s played, you know, and that comes back to coaching. And then we all know that every once in a while, you need to get some new players.”

His assessment of the position was one of the bright spots of his interview with Giants brass that led to his landing the job.

“When he said, ‘You have to be able to block them,’ that is something that hit home with me,” co-owner John Mara said last week. “Obviously, we’ve had our issues there.”

Shurmur noted that the Vikings, where he was the offensive coordinator for the past two seasons, made a quick turnaround in large part after overhauling their offensive line.

“We didn’t change the oil up there, we changed the transmission,” Shurmur said.

He still needs the parts, but now he has the mechanic.