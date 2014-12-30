If Perry Fewell goes, will Steve Spagnuolo return?

If the Giants fire their Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator, they might bring another one back.

Perry Fewell's fate still was undecided as the Giants' decision-makers adjourned Monday night after the first day of offseason evaluations. According to a source familiar with the team's thinking, Fewell has a "50-50" chance of keeping his job after the Giants finished the season ranked 29th in yards allowed and gave up 400 points for only the fifth time in their history.

If the Giants decide to move on from Fewell, the source told Newsday that one name near the top of their wish list as a replacement is Steve Spagnuolo.

Spagnuolo, 55, was the Giants' popular defensive coordinator from 2007-08 before leaving to become head coach of the Rams. He was fired by St. Louis after three seasons, became the Saints' defensive coordinator in 2012 and lasted only one year in the position. He has been with the Ravens as a defensive adviser and secondary coach for the last two seasons.

The Ravens are an AFC wild-card team and will play at Pittsburgh on Saturday. The Giants will have to wait until the Ravens are eliminated or make the Super Bowl and have a bye before requesting permission and entering into any formal negotiations with Spagnuolo . . . if they fire Fewell.

Several Giants players, including defensive captain Antrel Rolle, have voiced support for Fewell in recent days.

The only Giants defensive player still on the team who played under Spagnuolo is defensive end Mathias Kiwanuka, and he is not expected to return in 2015. But Spagnuolo has a close relationship with coach Tom Coughlin and the front office, along with a desire to rekindle the magic that helped the Giants win a Super Bowl after the 2007 season and be one of the most dominant teams in the NFL for most of the 2008 season.

The move also would allow the team to retain most of its defensive position coaches, many of whom worked with Spagnuolo during his Giants tenure.