Injury could jeopardize Sorgi's roster spot

Jim Sorgi said he wanted to be back on the field by Monday. That was Aug. 30 and it didn't happen. Now he's just hoping he's still on the roster come next Monday.

The backup quarterback who has a torn anterior capsule in his throwing shoulder said he has seen very little improvement in the two weeks since suffering the injury against the Jets in the preseason opener. Last week, he admitted to being worried about not having shown the Giants enough for them to stick with him as the backup to Eli Manning. In the last two years, the Giants have kept just two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster and Rhett Bomar has been the backup to Manning the last two weeks.

"There hasn't been much talk about it," Sorgi said of conversations with the team about how his injury status will affect his roster security. "I don't know if their patience is wearing thin. I'm sure it is. It's just a numbers game, it's getting to be that point. It's a tough position for me to be in, it's a tough position for them to be in."

Sorgi said he is still unable to raise his right arm over his head and noted that if the injury lingers for another few weeks, he might need surgery to repair it. Of course, the Giants trim their roster to 53 Saturday. Sorgi was hoping to practice this week and play in Thursday's preseason finale, but that looks as if it won't happen. Might he be ready to come back the following week?

"There is no following week," he said. "It all depends on what the team wants to do."

No panic

So should the Giants be looking to press the panic button or flick the on/off switch?

"Preseason is still preseason," Antrel Rolle said. "A lot of teams are going to turn the switch on once the regular season comes and we are going to be one of those teams. As far as panicking [about] where we need to be, I think we're OK."

Keith Bulluck agreed.

"It's still preseason, it's still early," he said. Bulluck did caution about waiting until the opener Sept. 12 for the team to find its groove, however.

"This game, you just can't turn it on," he said. "If guys are holding back, it's going to make for a tough start of the season for them and possibly for our team."

Giant steps

G Chris Snee was excused from practice to be there for the birth of his third child, who also happens to be Tom Coughlin's 10th grandchild . . . WR Sinorice Moss had tests in Philadelphia Monday on his groin/abdominal/pelvic injury . . . LB Gerris Wilkinson missed practice with a groin injury suffered Saturday; T Kareem McKenzie didn't practice after missing Saturday's game with migraines . . . Among those returning from injury: Chris Canty (groin), Jason Pierre-Paul (groin), Terrell Thomas (calf), Ramses Barden (back), Michael Johnson (back), D.J. Ware (concussion) and Travis Beckum (neck).