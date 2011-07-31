It's been longer time coming for Austin

Most NFL players had to wait a few months to get back on the field and practice, and they were understandably eager. For Marvin Austin, the wait was a little longer and the anticipation much greater.

Suspended by the NCAA and forced to miss his senior season, Austin hadn't been involved in an honest-to-goodness football practice since the end of his junior season in late 2009. Saturday night, though, he was among the 80 or so Giants who kicked off training camp with the inaugural workout.

"It's been a long time," the second-round draft pick said before the big event.

The Giants will need him to shake off any rust pretty quickly. They let Barry Cofield walk in free agency and released Rocky Bernard, leaving a big hole at defensive tackle. Last year's second-round pick, little-used Linval Joseph, will get the first-team reps for the time being. But look for Austin to make a push for playing time as training camp and the season move forward.

"As training camp goes on and we put the pads on, I think I can go out there and hold my own," he said. "I do expect to play. I think that I'm going to work my tail off to go out there and show the coaches that I at least deserve to be out there and help the team win and bring value to the defense."

The Giants believe they found a steal in picking Austin late in the second round; they had him projected as one of the top 15 players in the draft. But he is young, he has been away from the game, and with an abbreviated offseason, he won't have much time to get used to things before he's forced to contribute.

Justin Tuck was asked if it is realistic to ask Austin and Joseph to replace Cofield.

"It's going to have to be realistic because that's what we're going to ask them to do," Tuck said.

Austin said he's been working on football-specific drills and believes he's in good shape. He also said he thinks he's a better player than he was when he last played at North Carolina because he's matured. He did play in the East-West Shrine Game this past winter, but for the most part, he'll be tasting his first real football in almost two years here in the coming days and weeks.

"When we get out there and put the pads on and I get to feel the offensive linemen in the NFL and see the different blocks and stuff, it'll be a lot different than just working on air," he said.

He also said he'll be ready to play by the first preseason game.

"Whenever they say go out there, I'm a gamer," he said. "Just because I haven't been playing football doesn't mean I don't know what to do and I don't have a feel for the game. I love the game, and whenever they call No. 96, I'm going to be ready and willing to perform."