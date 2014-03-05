Jameel McClain to visit with Giants

Jameel McClain announced that the Giants will soon be hosting a free agent linebacker: Jameel McClain.

The 28-year-old former Raven who was waived last month visited with the Bills on Wednesday and, while talking to reporters up there, made it known that his next stop will be with the Giants.

“This is the first visit and then I go to the Giants,” McClain told Bills reporters, per the Bills’ website. “I’ve got more scheduled, but I tell my agent to tell me the day before. I don’t want to be wrapping my mind around too many ideas. I’m more like a get the information and go guy.”

McClain was injured in 2012 but played in 10 games in 2013. He had 52 tackles and a forced fumble. McClain would give the Giants depth at linebacker, competing for one of the outside starting jobs or, if the Giants miss out on bringing Jon Beason back, the middle linebacker role.

For now, McClain is one of the few valuable unrestricted free agents on the market at the linebacker position. There will be more shortly. Free agency starts next Tuesday and teams can begin talking with pending free agents on Saturday, but McClain said he is not going to let that timeline impact his decision-making.

“I think that’s on my agent, I put my full trust in him,” McClain said. “He’s someone that has stood by me. We hire people to make the right decisions for you and he’s one of those guys who is going to make the right decision. When he finds the right time that’ll be the right time and I’m not going to push him on anything. I’m just going to trust his opinion.”