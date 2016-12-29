Janoris Jenkins eager to return to game action, but will he?

Janoris Jenkins said he feels better than he did last week, but still isn’t sure if he’ll be allowed to play on Sunday in Washington.

“We’ll see what the coaches say,” the Pro Bowl cornerback with a bruised back said on Thursday. “I’ve been practicing a little bit, getting in a rotation and getting a lot of reps.”

Jenkins missed last week’s game with that back injury, which he suffered the week before against the Lions. He worked out before the Eagles game but was not cleared to play.

Now, though, the Giants have clinched a playoff berth and are locked into the number five seed. They want to beat Washington, yes, but the risk of aggravating an existing injury like Jenkins’ may be too high to play him in a mathematically meaningless game.

Jenkins, however, seemed eager to return to the field.

“I might be out there this week if you look for me,” he said.

Collins avoids Murphy’s Law

Safety Ryan Murphy, newly added to the practice squad, nearly made a quick impact on the Giants. And not in a good way.

During drills early in practice on Thursday, Murphy stepped on the foot of starting safety and defensive player of the year candidate Landon Collins, who limped away from the contact with pain in his ankle. Collins even skipped a rep in the next drill to recover from the incident. He quickly returned to practice without issue, though, and said after the workout that he was fine the rest of the way.

Giant steps

Despite the lack of impact on the Giants’ playoff seeding, defensive coordinate Steve Spagnuolo called Sunday’s game against Washington “a big game.” Why? “Because you want to win football games in the NFL,” he said. “It’s Game 16, to get to 11-5. There are a lot of reasons. If you aren’t going out there to win a football game, then you probably ought to not go out there.” . . . TE Jerell Adams (shoulder) was added to the injury report on Thursday and was limited. S Nat Berhe and LB B.J. Goodson remain in the concussion protocol and are limited to non-contact participation . . . WR Victor Cruz won the George Young Good Guy Award presented by the Giants’ chapter of the Professional Football Writers of America. He is the first two-time winner of the award that recognizes consistent and outstanding cooperation with the media, having also won in 2011. Collins finished second in the voting and Eli Manning was third.