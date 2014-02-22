Jerry Reese has little to say on big NFL stories

Indianapolis – Giants general manager Jerry Reese touched on the two big overarching topics of this NFL Scouting Combine when he spoke to the media on Saturday morning as only he can: Barely.

The first topic is Michael Sam, poised to become the first openly gay player in the NFL. Reese was asked if he’ll be accepted by NFL teams.

“I’m not talking about that,” he said. “If you want to talk about him as a football player, that’s fine. What people do with their personal life, I’m not concerned about that.”

Ok, so then, what do you think about him as a football player?

“I think he’s a good football player.”

Insightful.

Sam, of course, was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year for Missouri.

“You gotta be a pretty good football player if you win that, it seems to me,” Reese said. “In our evaluation he’s a good football player.”

The other topic has been the Dolphins situation regarding last week’s release of the Wells Report that detailed a culture of harassment and bullying.

“It’s not my business what happened in Miami,” Reese said. “Locker rooms are locker rooms. There’s a lot of boys ribbing going on in a locker room … Locker rooms are locker rooms.”

And Jerry Reese is, as always, Jerry Reese.