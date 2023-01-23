Joe Schoen wants Daniel Jones back to quarterback Giants next season and beyond

Joe Schoen didn’t play coy, didn’t talk around the question and he did not misspeak.

The Giants general manager left no doubt that Daniel Jones is part of the fabric of these Giants.

He will be their quarterback in 2023. And beyond.

“We feel like Daniel played well this season,” Schoen said at the Giants postseason news conference Monday. “He’s done everything that we’ve asked him to do. [We] would like to have Daniel Jones back.”

Jones, whose game improved dramatically this season, now has clarity in terms of his Giants career.

And so ends – before it could really begin -- a situation that could have become dramatic and entangled.

On those counts, never mind. That has never seemed to be Jones’ way – at all – and it’s impossible to imagine the Giants had a stomach for it, either.

Call it a win-win. The quarterback will get paid, and these contracts don’t come cheap, and as they begin their second year in leading the Giants, the Schoen/Brian Daboll administration has checked its biggest box of the offseason.

The clarity at quarterback also helps to represent a return to relevance by the Giants. Following some wayward years, they seem to be operating as a playoff team, which they were in 2022, defeating the Vikings and losing to the Eagles in postseason.

Schoen also expressed support for re-signing running back Saquon Barkley, the Giants’ other marquee free agent.

For Jones, there is now certainty.

Asked if he believes Jones can lead the Giants to a Super Bowl victory, Schoen said: “We’re happy Daniel’s going to be here. Hopefully we can get something done with his representatives. That would be the goal – to build a team around him where he can lead us to win a Super Bowl.”

Daboll, who has a history of helping quarterbacks develop, has been consistently supportive of Jones.

“I’ve said it all year, he’s done everything that we’ve asked him to do as an offensive staff,” Daboll said. “He’s done a really good job of operating and executing our offense. I think he’s made strides in a lot of different areas. Certainly, we can all make [more] strides, but he’s been a good leader for us, played the quarterback position well for us. I’m happy we had him.”

In the 2022 season, Jones started a career-high 16 games and would have played all 17 had the Giants not been locked into the sixth seed in the NFC playoffs. He led the Giants to a 9-7-1 record in the regular season and a Wild Card victory in Minnesota, the Giants’ first postseason win since 2011 and their first playoff appearance since 2016. The season ended Saturday night with a 38-7 Divisional Round loss to the top-seeded Eagles in Philadelphia.

On the season, and without a heralded wide receiver corps, Jones completed a Giants-record 67.2% of his passes, finished with a career-high 92.5 passer rating, and led the NFL by throwing an interception on just 1.1%t of his passes (five in 472 throws). He was also second on the team with 708 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, both records for a Giants quarterback.

Jones, who just completed his fourth season, made clear Sunday, when players cleaned out their lockers, that he considers the Giants home.

“I love this place,” Jones said. “I’ve really enjoyed my time here. I want to be here. I think there’s a business side of it all, and a lot of that I can’t control. So I really enjoy it. Love and respect for this organization, the ownership and the guys in this locker room. So I’d love to be here. I’ve really enjoyed being here. And we’ll see how that all works out.”

Now it appears that Jones is going to be a Giant for years to come, likely along with Schoen, Daboll and Barkley. Stability matters in the NFL. On Monday, the Giants took steps in that direction.