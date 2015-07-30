John Mara, Giants would like to sign Eli Manning to contract extension

John Mara said he cannot recall a situation similar to the one the Giants are going through now with Jason Pierre-Paul.

The negotiations with Eli Manning on a new extension? That's much more routine.

"We're just going through the usual things that you go through," the Giants' president said on Thursday at the start of training camp and -- as of now -- the final season of Manning's current deal. "The agent asks for the moon, we make a reasonable offer, and at some point he'll come to his senses and we'll reach an agreement. There's nothing unusual about this."

Mara said he believes that at some point a deal will be completed, but he had no hard timeline or deadline for that to happen.

"Ideally, we would like to have that done [by the start of the regular season], but if it doesn't, I don't think that's going to affect our relationship with him or the fact that we will eventually get it done," Mara said.

Mara said that with Manning on the verge of free agency, it could even take until after this regular season to hammer out the deal.

"We'd like to have it done before the season is over, but if it doesn't happen, then I'm still confident it'll get done at some point," he said. "We want him to be here and finish his career as a Giant. I'm sure he wants the same thing."