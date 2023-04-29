NFL Draft: Giants select Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz, Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt on Day 2

On the second day of the NFL Draft, the Giants addressed two clear positions of need.

With the 57th overall pick, they selected John Michael Schmitz, a center from the University of Minnesota. They then traded up to the 73rd overall pick in the third round to take Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, giving quarterback Daniel Jones a valuable deep target.

“I’m still shocked right now,” Schmitz said on a conference call with the Giants media. He said he was watching the draft at home with family and friends in Homewood, Illinois. He described hearing his name as called and becoming a Giants as “amazing.”

But being selected by the Giants could not have come as a complete surprise. Schmitz said he spent quality time with Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson at Minnesota’s pro day.

Second round, 57th overall John Michael Schmitz OL Minnesota 6-3, 301 Sr. A six-year college player and a three-year starter who could be a day one starter at center for the Giants … A first-team All-America in 2022 … Tough, physical interior brawler who has a wrestling background but also has the athleticism to pull and kick … A true blue-collar background; his father is a carpenter and his mother worked as an electrician in Illinois. Third round, 73rd overall Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee 6-0, 176 Junior A unanimous All-American in 2022 and the winner of the Biletnikoff Award as the top receiver in college … Led the Vols with a school-record 15 TD receptions as a junior, including 5 against Alabama … Had 19 TD catches in his college career … Speed is his top asset, he ran a 4.40 40 at the Combine … Was a High School All-American in track (sprints and relays) as a junior in South Carolina. — Tom Rock

“I love coach Johnson,” Schmitz said. “I spent a lot of time with him at pro day and at dinner [the day before] that.”

Schmitz allowed a total of two sacks in his career with the Gophers. He said he believes “the way I finish plays sets me apart.”

The Giants had a clear need on the interior of the offensive line, after Nick Gates (Commanders) and Jon Feliciano (49ers) departed during free agency.

One way or another, the Giants will have to further supplement up front. With the Eagles in their division, the Giants will have to continue to find answers on the offensive line.

But this is a start.

Schmitz was PFF’s highest graded center last season. He made all the calls up front for the Gophers offensive line. He also earned a reputation in college for his impressive lateral quickness and his ability to maintain proper balance when engaged with a defender.

As it stands now, Schmitz seems like a Day One starting center of the Giants, who will count on him to be a quick study early on.

The Giants sent the 89th and 128th overall picks to the Rams to move up and draft Hyatt.

Hyatt won the Biletnikoff Award last season as college football's top wide receiver. He had a team-high 67 catches for 1,267 yards (fifth in FBS) and was tied for second-most receiving touchdowns in the FBS (15) in 12 starts. Hyatt comes from a limited route tree at Tennessee, but his calling card is his speed — he is a vertical threat who can take the top off of a defense with how effortlessly he gets downfield on "go" routes.