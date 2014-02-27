JoJo Nicolas dies a day after horrific auto accident

JoJo Nicolas, a former University of Miami defensive back who was with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in training camp in 2012, died on Wednesday from injuries he sustained in an automobile accident on Tuesday in South Florida. He was 24.

Nicolas was driving his Lexus when he ran into the back of tractor trailer and was transported to the local hospital in critical condition. On Wednesday afternoon he was classified in stable condition according to reports from Miami television stations, but took a turn for the worse in the evening. He died around 5 p.m., according to Nicolas' brother, Abner Davis, who made a brief statement Wednesday night outside Jackson Memorial Hospital.

While he was not a Giant for long, Nicolas had close relationships with players on the team including former Miami player Antrel Rolle. Nicolas had recently tweeted about his desire to return to football and continue his pursuit of an NFL career.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.