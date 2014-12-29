Justin Pugh wants to stay at right tackle for Giants

Justin Pugh isn't interested in moving.

"I talked to coach and I'm the right tackle for the New York Giants," the 2013 first-round pick said on Monday when the possibility of him moving inside to guard was raised by the media. "I have no intentions [of moving]. I really don't like those questions because I came here to play tackle. If they ask me to move they ask me to move...I think I've done a pretty good job at right tackle so I plan on staying there."

Since Pugh was drafted there has been speculation that he could be better suited on the inside. So far in his career, though, he's played every game of his career at right tackle. He wasn't as consistent as the Giants would have liked, particularly early in the year, but since returning from a quad injury he played well.

"I feel right now that, at this point in my career, I'm the best that I've been since I've put on a Giants uniform," he said. "That's something that is exciting because I know the future is definitely bright and I'm looking forward to getting back out there with these guys. Obviously making the playoffs is the number one goal."

Like most around the Giants, Pugh is very optimistic about the team's offensive future. A second season under Ben McAdoo's system coupled with the return (and further development) of young contributors like WR Odell Beckham Jr., RB Andre Williams, OL Weston Richburg and Pugh himself has everyone grinning even as they cram the memories of a 6-10 season into black garbage bags.

"We're going to be a team next year that is going to come out firing," Pugh said. "Our offensive line will come out and we're going to move the ball. We're going to put up numbers and Eli is going to have his best year next year."