Justin Tuck: Luck favors the prepared

ARLINGTON, Texas -- A big word in the Giants' locker room after their thrilling (if unnecessarily thrilling) 29-24 win over the Cowboys was "luck." And they weren't talking about Andrew.

The Giants felt like they dodged disaster, especially when it came down to the replay that overturned the would-be Dez Bryant touchdown with six seconds remaining. That the game came down to such a close call and was literally decided by inches left at least some of the players feeling a bit leprechaunish.

"We are," Justin Tuck said of the somewhat accusatorial claim that the Giants were lucky. "I don't mind luck. But I also say that the lucky is the prepared. You make your own luck. But I don't mind luck at all.

"So if you say we are lucky, so? I'd rather be lucky than unlucky any day. I'm sure a lot of Cowboys fans will say they were unlucky, so you take your pick at which one you want to be."

Still, the idea of a "lucky" win somehow taints the victory, no? It makes it seem that there were some other powers at play, not just the Giants. Which is why Osi Umenyiora derided the idea that rabbits feet or horseshoes or any other charms had anything to do with the win.

"That was no luck, man," Umenyiora said. "That's football. He didn't make the play. Sometimes people make plays, sometimes they don't. At the end of the day, I don't think it's luck. He just wasn't able to make the play."