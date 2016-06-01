Keenan Robinson, newcomer to Giants, familiarizes himself with Big Blue culture

Keenan Robinson flew from his home in Texas to New Jersey this week to attend OTAs with his new team. On the way, he took time to learn a bit more about the culture of his new team.

“I happened to turn on NFL [Network] and I had a choice between Tom Coughlin and Michael Strahan,” he said of the in-flight entertainment that featured a pair of “A Football Life” documentaries. “I actually watched Tom Coughlin because I wanted to know where coach [Ben] McAdoo got all his philosophies from.”

Robinson, who played the past four years in Washington, said he picked up on a lot of similarities.

“It’s basically the same,” he said. “He keeps the details in practice and makes sure every minute and every second is accounted for. I watched Tom Coughlin and how he approached the game just to feel how I will be expected to act with this organization. It was good for me. Kind of a little history lesson.”

Robinson will compete for the job at middle linebacker, but he’s also been working on the weakside this offseason. It’s somewhat similar to the roles he played in Washington.

There, his career was defined more by injuries than performance. He said he feels good this spring and is enjoying the transition from one NFC East team to another.

“It’s better than Virginia,” he said of adjusting to life in and around New York City compared to the rural setting of Washington’s headquarters.

While he is brushing up on his new geography, he’s still learning his new history. There are plenty of other “A Football Life” programs to watch.

“Next time when I get a chance, I’ll watch Strahan,” he said.

And what about the one on the greatest Giant of all, the one who played a similar position to Robinson, Lawrence Taylor?

“I watched that one live,” he said of the original broadcast.

LT, it seems, transcends Giants history and is part of NFL lore.