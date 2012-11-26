Kenny Phillips injures right knee but says he could have returned

Kenny Phillips said he had the same thoughts as everyone else when he injured his right knee in the third quarter of Sunday night's game against the Packers.

"I was like, 'Here we go again,' " he said of not being able to complete his first game back after missing the previous six with an MCL injury.

It turned out not to be another serious injury. Phillips sat out the remainder of the game, but that had more to do with the score and situation than the injury.

"I'm not worried at all," he said. "I probably could have continued to play, but with the score how it was, I figured it wouldn't make any sense to go out there and try to hurt it some more."

Phillips' return allowed the Giants' defense to be creative. It used three-safety looks that put Antrel Rolle in the box as an extra linebacker, and even flashed a few four-safety looks.

Phillips was credited with five solo tackles, including one on the Packers' first offensive play when he came down to stop a run by James Starks.

"I felt great, especially to come back with a game like this," Phillips said of his return. "A lot of guys were playing full speed and having a lot of fun. It felt great to be back."

Still, it was scary to see Phillips down clutching his knee. He had career-altering surgery on his left knee in 2009 and suffered the MCL injury to his right knee in the Week 4 game against the Eagles this season, so Phillips is running out of healthy knees. Any time he reaches for it, there is a collective groan from the Giants' fan base. That included Sunday, as Phillips lay on the ground before limping off.

"But I got to the sidelines and the doctors took a look at it," Phillips said. "It feels pretty good right now. I didn't want to take that chance to go back out there and miss the next week."