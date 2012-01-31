Izzo back in big game as a coach

INDIANAPOLIS -- He's a Giant now. He reported to work Tuesday wearing a blue and red golf shirt with an NY Logo on the breast pocket, and he spent Super Bowl media day sitting with the other Giants coaches at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Still, there's no denying how much the New England Patriots and their fans were once a part of Larry Izzo's identity. Not only did the first-year Giants special teams assistant coach win three Super Bowl rings with the Patriots. He loved New England so much that he named his son Boston.

Yes, that's right. The New York Giants have an assistant coach with a son named Boston. Three-year-old Boston Izzo is a hard-core Giants fan, who has never actually lived in Beantown, though he was conceived there.

"Two out of his three years have been spent in New York," said Izzo, who played one season for the Jets in 2009 after leaving New England. "If he were a little older and in school, he'd probably have had a tough time with the name Boston when I was with the Jets."

It's understandable that Izzo had some affection for the Boston area given that the linebacker spent eight seasons there, where he was a special teams captain and was voted into three Pro Bowls. He also was a member of the Patriots team that lost to the Giants in Super Bowl XLII four years ago.

"All I remember from that game is we lost," he said. "I take a lot of grief from some of the [Giants] about that, but it's all in good fun."

Izzo said there are an incredible amount of similarities between the Giants and the Patriots organizations. And though he never imagined four years ago that he would be back at the Super Bowl as a Giants assistant coach, he's thrilled that he is.

Said Izzo: "It's crazy how things work out in life. I'm just lucky to have this opportunity."