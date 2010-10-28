Lawrence Taylor's attorney says plea bargain possible

NEW CITY, N.Y. - Citing the "stress'' of a trial, the attorney for Lawrence Taylor softened his stance slightly Thursday about whether the former Giants great will seek a plea bargain to settle charges of statutory rape and solicitation in connection with a May 6 arrest.

Taylor's attorney, Arthur Aidala, said "there's no offer on the table'' from the Rockland County District Attorney. The DA's representatives declined to comment.

Speaking outside the Rockland County Courthouse after a 30-minute appearance before Judge William Kelly, Aidala said: "At some point, if it's appropriate, and Mr. Taylor tells me to do so, I'll go in and just see what a deal would be. And then Mr. Taylor would make whatever decision he wants . . . A trial is a very stressful situation. He is indicating, though, quite strongly that he's probably going to seriously consider his right to trial . . . Mr. Taylor is rather comfortable with his position in this proceeding.''

Taylor did not speak during or after the hearing. His only comments on the way into the courthouse were regarding the excellent parking spot the white SUV he arrived in was given - in a fire zone right in front of the entrance to the courthouse.

Taylor, 51, is accused of soliciting a prostitute in a case involving a 16-year-old runaway in a hotel room in Suffern. The Hall of Famer pleaded not guilty in July. He is free on $75,000 bail.

The hearing was routine, with the exception of an apology by the defense and a ruling by the judge on a request for cameras to be allowed in the courtroom.

Aidala began the hearing by telling the judge that Taylor "profusely apologizes'' for not wearing a suit and tie to the courthouse. Taylor was dressed in a black-and-white button-down shirt and black pants, leading one courthouse worker to remark, "He looks like he's going to go bowling.''

But the judge said Taylor was "suitably attired.''

Aidala later explained he hadn't told Taylor to wear a suit because he "wasn't 100 percent sure he had to be here.''

The judge ruled against a faxed request by gossip website TMZ.com to allow a live web streaming of the proceeding.

Taylor is due back in court on Dec. 7. If convicted, he faces up to 4 years in prison.