Making noise on offense

One thing about the new Giants offense was obvious at Wednesday’s minicamp practice: It was louder.

But not because of the players.

Instead it was the coaches who were barkin’, screamin’, cajolin’, yellin’ (and yes, sometimes cussin’) with the kind of urgency that a team feels when it has one day of work remaining before a month's vacation and the start of training camp.

Tom Coughlin said “of course” the offense is not where he’d like it to be. He said last week that then entire playbook wouldn’t even be installed until the team returned for work in July.

"Small gains,” he said on Wednesday. “Small gains.”

Besides the volume issue, Wednesday’s practice seemed to be a little more erratic than Tuesday’s. There were some missed assignments, some botched balls, some dropped passes. At one point Eli Manning tried to throw a pass, but the ball slipped out of his hand and fluttered straight up into the air.

“I thought there were some good things and some things we needed to work on,” Manning said of Wednesday’s workout. “We’re still figuring some things out.

"We’re going to communicate a lot of things, go over things that will prepare us best for the season. I thought the guys were competing, I thought they picked up the tempo better today offensively. I thought we did some good things.”