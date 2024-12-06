Nabers suffers hip flexor; status for Sunday's game unclear

Malik Nabers suffered a hip flexor in Thursday’s practice and did not participate in Friday’s workout. Coach Brian Daboll said on Friday morning the Giants rookie receiver had not yet been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Saints, but it remains a possibility. Official injury designations will be released Friday afternoon.

Nabers leads the team with 75 catches for 740 yards and three touchdowns. He is on pace to break the NFL’s record for most receptions in a season by a rookie.

He has already missed two games with a concussion earlier this season and has been limited in previous practices with a nagging groin injury, but Daboll said this injury is separate from those and occurred during one-on-one drills on Thursday. Nabers underwent an MRI at Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan on Friday morning and returned to the team’s facility prior to the start of the day’s on-field practice.

Nabers could be one of several team leaders who won’t be available on Sunday. Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was placed on injured reserve this week with a dislocated elbow, linebacker Bobby Okereke has not practiced this week with a sore back, and starting cornerback Deonte Banks, who missed last week’s game with a rib injury, has not returned to practice either. Other than Lawrence, Daboll did not rule anyone out when he addressed the media.