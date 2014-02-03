Many Super Bowl records set or tied

It was a blow out Seahawks win, but that doesn't mean there weren't some interesting records set during Super Bowl XLVIII:

SUPER BOWL RECORDS SET IN SUPER BOWL XLVIII

Quickest Score From Start of Game – 12 seconds, Seattle

Most Playing Time In The Lead, Game, Team – 59 minutes, 48 seconds, Seattle

Most Completions, Game – 34, Peyton Manning

Most Receptions, Game – 13, Demaryius Thomas

Most Super Bowls Lost, Team – 5, Denver

Most Completions, Game, Team – 34, Denver



SUPER BOWL RECORDS TIED IN SUPER BOWL XLVIII

Most Receptions, First Half – 7, Demaryius Thomas

Most Two-Point Conversions, Game – 1, Wes Welker

Most Safeties, Game -- 1, Cliff Avril

Most Touchdowns, Kickoff Returns, Game – 1, Percy Harvin

Most Safeties, Game, Team – 1, Seattle

Fewest Touchdowns Rushing, Game, Team – 0, Denver

Fewest Times Sacked, Game, Team – 0, Seattle

Fewest Times Sacked, Game, Both Teams – 1, Denver vs. Seattle

Fewest Times Intercepted, Game, Team – 0, Seattle

Fewest Punts, Game, Team – 1, Seattle

Fewest Punt Returns, Game, Team – 0, Seattle

Most Touchdowns, Kickoff Returns, Game, Team – 1, Seattle

Fewest Fumbles, Game, Team – 0, Seattle

Fewest Turnovers, Game, Team – 0, Seattle



YOUNGEST PLAYERS TO WIN SUPER BOWL MVP AWARD

Marcus Allen, L.A. Raiders, Super Bowl XVIII, Jan. 1984, 23 years, 302 days

Lynn Swann, Pittsburgh, Super Bowl X, Jan. 1976, 23 years, 317 days

Tom Brady, New England, Super Bowl XXXVI, Feb. 2002, 24 years, 184 days

Malcolm Smith, Seattle, Super Bowl XLVIII, Feb. 2014, 24 years, 212 days