Many Super Bowl records set or tied
It was a blow out Seahawks win, but that doesn't mean there weren't some interesting records set during Super Bowl XLVIII:
SUPER BOWL RECORDS SET IN SUPER BOWL XLVIII
Quickest Score From Start of Game – 12 seconds, Seattle
Most Playing Time In The Lead, Game, Team – 59 minutes, 48 seconds, Seattle
Most Completions, Game – 34, Peyton Manning
Most Receptions, Game – 13, Demaryius Thomas
Most Super Bowls Lost, Team – 5, Denver
Most Completions, Game, Team – 34, Denver
SUPER BOWL RECORDS TIED IN SUPER BOWL XLVIII
Most Receptions, First Half – 7, Demaryius Thomas
Most Two-Point Conversions, Game – 1, Wes Welker
Most Safeties, Game -- 1, Cliff Avril
Most Touchdowns, Kickoff Returns, Game – 1, Percy Harvin
Most Safeties, Game, Team – 1, Seattle
Fewest Touchdowns Rushing, Game, Team – 0, Denver
Fewest Times Sacked, Game, Team – 0, Seattle
Fewest Times Sacked, Game, Both Teams – 1, Denver vs. Seattle
Fewest Times Intercepted, Game, Team – 0, Seattle
Fewest Punts, Game, Team – 1, Seattle
Fewest Punt Returns, Game, Team – 0, Seattle
Most Touchdowns, Kickoff Returns, Game, Team – 1, Seattle
Fewest Fumbles, Game, Team – 0, Seattle
Fewest Turnovers, Game, Team – 0, Seattle
YOUNGEST PLAYERS TO WIN SUPER BOWL MVP AWARD
Marcus Allen, L.A. Raiders, Super Bowl XVIII, Jan. 1984, 23 years, 302 days
Lynn Swann, Pittsburgh, Super Bowl X, Jan. 1976, 23 years, 317 days
Tom Brady, New England, Super Bowl XXXVI, Feb. 2002, 24 years, 184 days
Malcolm Smith, Seattle, Super Bowl XLVIII, Feb. 2014, 24 years, 212 days