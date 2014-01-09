Marc Ross requested to interview for two GM jobs in one state

The Sunshine State is calling one of the Giants’ high-ranking officials.

The Buccaneers and Dolphins have both requested and received permission to interview Giants vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross for their vacant general manager positions, according to a source. Ross has overseen the scouting and drafting of college players for the Giants since 2008.

Ross has interviewed with several teams over the last two years, including the Panthers, Jets, Chargers, Jaguars and Bears.

The Bucs cleaned house after the 2013 season, firing the coaching staff and general manager Mark Dominik. They have already filled most of their coaching vacancies with Lovie Smith being named head coach. The Dolphins parted ways with general manager Jeff Ireland this week.

Ross joined the Giants on May 18, 2007 and ran his first organizational draft the next year. He came to the Giants from the Buffalo Bills, for whom he spent three seasons as a national college scout. Ross’ first NFL job was as a public relations training camp intern with the Giants in 1995. After leaving camp, Ross worked in Columbia University’s athletics department.

Ross returned to the NFL with the Eagles’ personnel department during the club’s 1996 training camp. He was the team’s eastern regional scout from 1997 until 2000, when, at age 27, he became the NFL’s youngest college scouting director. After seven years with the Eagles’ organization, Ross joined the Bills in the spring of 2004 as a national college scout.

