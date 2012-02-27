Mario Manningham might be headed to Tampa

The Giants might not be able to afford Super Bowl hero Mario Manningham once he hits the free-agent market, and there's now speculation that the 25-year-old receiver is headed to Tampa to be reunited with Mike Sullivan, the Buccaneers' new offensive coordinator.

Sullivan was the Giants' receivers coach before becoming Eli Manning's quarterbacks coach in 2009. CBSSports.com reported Sunday that Manningham is headed for Tampa. The free-agent signing period opens March 13.

Manningham declined an interview about his contract at an autograph-signing event Sunday in Smithtown.

Manningham made a spectacular 38-yard catch near the left sideline on the winning drive in the Giants' 21-17 victory over New England in Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.