McAdoo talks tight ends

It’s hard to get a good picture of what the Giants’ new offense will look like because we have no idea who will be playing in it. Well, we know Eli Manning and Victor Cruz will be, but beyond that there are a lot of questions.

One of the most intriguing positions on the Giants roster this offseason will be tight end, mostly because right now they don’t have one. At least not a dynamic one. They declined the option on Brandon Myers after one season, could re-sign free agent-to-be Bear Pascoe, and who really knows what Adrien Robinson is capable of doing.

So basically, the Giants are in a position to bring in any type of tight end they want, either through free agency or the draft. Which begs the question: What type of tight end do they want?

Ben McAdoo was a tight ends coach for the Packers, and he spoke about the position.

“A tight end, that’s a difficult position to evaluate,” he said. “They’re asked to do a lot of things in this league whether it’s run-blocks from the backfield, run-block inline, out in space, a lot of things in pass protection and then running routes as an inline guy or in the slot … they have a lot on their plate. To me it was always the best position to coach in this offense and the best position to play because you have to learn how to do everything and you have to learn to do it well at a high level. But at the end of the day you have to find guys who you can plug in and figure out what they do best and make sure on the field they are doing what they do best.”

Interestingly, the Packers have a pair of tight ends who are about to become free agents. We’ve already heard Antrel Rolle stumping for Jermichael Finley. Another option might be Andrew Quarless (Uniondale, shown above) who would likely be a younger, cheaper and more healthy option if the Giants decide to poach a player from Green Bay.