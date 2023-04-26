SportsFootballNew York Giants

NFL Draft: 3 potential targets for the Giants at No. 25

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) is tackled by Kansas...

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) is tackled by Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents (23) in the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: AP/LM Otero

1. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU, Jr.

A 6-3 wide receiver who can run! Imagine being able to force a defense to cover Johnston, tight end Darren Waller, running back Saquon Barkley and wide receivers Wan’Dale Robinson and, say, a healthy Sterling Shepard. That’s firepower.

2. Joey Porter, Jr., Penn State, CB, Jr.

Porter missed two games late in the 2022 season with appendicitis but returned to play the final regular-season game of his career. His wingspan is impressive. He had six pass deflections against Purdue, and was first-team All-Big-Ten.

3. John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota, C, Sr.

He projects as a Day One starter at a position of need. By one scout’s count, Schmitz allowed just one sack in three seasons. He’d be expected to be an instant starter and, likely, a leader.

Kimberly Jones

Kimberly Jones covers the Giants for Newsday, a beat she first worked in the early 2000s before joining the YES Network to cover the Yankees. She worked for the NFL Network for more than a decade and has been heard semi-regularly on WFAN.

