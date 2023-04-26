NFL Draft: 3 potential targets for the Giants at No. 25

1. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU, Jr.

A 6-3 wide receiver who can run! Imagine being able to force a defense to cover Johnston, tight end Darren Waller, running back Saquon Barkley and wide receivers Wan’Dale Robinson and, say, a healthy Sterling Shepard. That’s firepower.

2. Joey Porter, Jr., Penn State, CB, Jr.

Porter missed two games late in the 2022 season with appendicitis but returned to play the final regular-season game of his career. His wingspan is impressive. He had six pass deflections against Purdue, and was first-team All-Big-Ten.

3. John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota, C, Sr.

He projects as a Day One starter at a position of need. By one scout’s count, Schmitz allowed just one sack in three seasons. He’d be expected to be an instant starter and, likely, a leader.