Giants' Andre Brown suspended for PED violation

Giants running back Andre Brown has been suspended for the first four games of the 2012 season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, a league spokesman said Friday.

Brown spent the 2011 season on the practice squad but gained public fame for singing his song "I Got a Ring" during the Giants' celebration at City Hall two days after their Super Bowl victory.

Brown had a good chance to be the Giants' third- or fourth-string running back in 2012. With the departure of Brandon Jacobs, the Giants have Brown, D.J. Ware and Da'Rel Scott backing up starter Ahmad Bradshaw.

Brown was a fourth-round pick of the Giants in 2009, but he tore his left Achilles tendon in training camp that year and missed the season. He was signed by the Broncos, Colts, Panthers and Redskins before returning to the Giants at the start of last season. He's never played in a regular-season game for the Giants but did appear in four games for the Broncos and Colts in 2010. He has two career carries for a total of minus-1 yard.

Brown will be eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason activities with the Giants, including preseason games. He'll have to miss the first four games of the regular season without pay. He'll be able to return to the roster the day after the fourth game.