No. 2 overall pick has risks for Giants

INDIANAPOLIS — The Giants have the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft for a reason. It’s because they were awful last year. Dave Gettleman and Pat Shurmur were brought in to fix that.

So the biggest question facing the tandem who will be making the decision on that second overall selection comes down to this: Can they afford to select a player who, in a perfect scenario, won’t even see the field in 2018?

“You’ve obviously referring to quarterback, because any other position his butt’s going out on the field when you’re tweeting the whistle,” general manager Dave Gettleman said.

Yes. Everyone is talking about the quarterbacks. The Giants already have said they see Eli Manning playing several more years of high quality football, and have pretty much committed to opening the 2018 season with him as their starter. So what would it take for them to take a quarterback at No. 2 in the draft and have him be No. 2 on their depth chart?

QB or not QB, that is the question.

“If he’s the right guy, if you think that guy can be a franchise quarterback like Eli has been, and still is, as far as I’m concerned, then you do it,” Gettleman said. “But let me tell you something, if you make a mistake on a quarterback, especially this high and in the first round, it sets you back five years. It kills you. You’ve gotta be right. You have to be right. So I guess the answer to your question is, if he’s the right guy, yeah. But he’s got to be right.”

Is there such a Mr. Right in this year’s draft?

“It’s an interesting class,” Gettleman said. “All shapes and sizes. All flavors. This is like Howard Johnson’s back in the day. It’s a real interesting group. I’m excited about meeting some of these guys here, it’s going to be fun. Obviously we’ll be busy once the Combine is over visiting. You have your 30 private visits so that will be part of the process. It’s a really interesting, eclectic group.”

The safer pick may be taking a player who can make an immediate impact on the team in 2018. Running back Saquon Barkley, say.

“When you are looking at the second pick in the draft like we are, the first thing we have to determine is: Is this guy worthy of being the second pick of any draft? Not just this year’s draft, but any draft? And then you make that determination and you move forward. If he’s a great player I don’t care how stacked we are at that position, we’re taking him. It’s all about accumulating talent.”

One other possibility is that the Giants pass on the No. 2 overall pick and trade back, accumulating more picks and allowing some other more quarterback-desperate team to move up.

Gettleman would not close the door on that possibility, although he seemed wary of passing on a potential franchise-changing player.

“Are we open for business? Any decision I make will be in the best interest of the New York Giants, plain and simple,” he said. “If someone makes me an offer I can’t refuse, would I move back? It depends upon who’s there. If there is a guy worthy of being the second pick of a draft, what we’re basically saying if we answer that question in the affirmative is that you think you’re drafting a Hall of Fame player. So you can’t get too cute about the whole thing.”