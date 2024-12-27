Adoree' Jackson was honest after the Giants’ loss to the Falcons last week. These last two games are as much about next season as finishing strong.

“You can't go back in the past. You can't really look too far in the future. You just got to be in the present.” Jackson said. "Obviously, it's about next season, but you're trying to set yourself up to get in that offseason, right?”

Jackson was referring to being an upcoming free agent. But it applies to the Giants in the driver’s seat for next year’s No. 1 overall pick and a chance to fix their quarterback issues by drafting either Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders or Miami’s Cam Ward.

Fans might root for wins but accept losses for the greater good. If the Giants (2-13) lose to the Colts and Eagles, they lock in the top pick.

However, there’s scenarios where a Giants win makes that tougher especially with a high strength of schedule (.551) per NFL.com.

“I'd say we are laser-focused on what we need to do to get ready to play this week,” coach Brian Daboll said about not watching other teams.

Sunday could be the Giants’ best chance to win. They face a Colts team ranked 29th in total defense. Quarterback Anthony Richardson didn’t practice Thursday, casting some doubts on his availability Sunday.

The season finale at Philadelphia is interesting because the Eagles might also rest starters even if Saquon Barkley (1,838 rushing yards) is close to Eric Dickerson’s single-season record of 2,105. Playing against second-stringers definitely favors the Giants.

A split of their two games hurts their chances of getting the No. 1 pick, but perhaps not drafting a quarterback. Even if they fall to No. 2 or No. 3, they might be behind a team that already has a quarterback in play.

Let’s assess the three-win teams behind them:

Patriots 3-12 (vs. Chargers, vs. Bills)

After hosting Los Angeles on Saturday, they welcome Buffalo in the season finale, a team they just battled to a 24-21 loss last week. With a lower strength of schedule (.431) than the Giants (.542), the Patriots hold the tiebreaker edge.

The good news is the Patriots don’t need a quarterback after drafting Drake Maye last year. So the Giants can still get their dream quarterback at No. 2 even if the Patriots move up to No. 1.

Jaguars 3-12 (vs Titans, at Colts)

The Jaguars also hold a tiebreaker edge with the Giants because of a lower strength of schedule (.502). Keep an eye on the Titans-Jaguars matchup Sunday, as the winner is out of the race for the No. 1 overall pick.

The Jaguars also don’t need a quarterback after signing Trevor Lawrence to an extension last summer. So count them out stealing a quarterback if they pass up the Giants.

Browns 3-12 (vs. Dolphins, at Ravens)

Another team with a better strength of schedule (.524) that doesn’t need a quarterback. The Browns, starting third-stringer Dorian Thomas-Robinson, face two teams trying to help their playoff chances so they’ll be underdogs.

With the Browns still owing Deshaun Watson a lot of guaranteed money, they can’t cut him. That means they’re likely to draft another position with their first pick, which suits the Giants well.

Titans 3-12 (at Jaguars, vs. Texans)

Second-year quarterback Will Levis was benched for Mason Rudolph. If the Titans keep losing, perhaps they try to draft Levis’ replacement.

But the Titans, who also own a strength of schedule tiebreaker (.529) over the Giants, could win their next two games. The Texans have locked up the No. 4 seed and they might rest starters in that finale.

In short, Giants fans might want to root for Titans victories the next two weeks.

Raiders 3-12 (at Saints, vs. Chargers)

The Raiders’ win Sunday moved them back to sixth in the potential draft order because of their high strength of schedule (.551). It also foreshadows the Giants’ fate if they win Sunday and multiple three-win teams lose.

The Raiders do need a quarterback but fortunately, the Giants hold the tiebreaker edge with strength of schedule

So in conclusion, Giants fans need to root for defeat but also for the teams behind them to win. A Giants win certainly hurts their chances for the No. 1 pick, but if they’re tied with another team, they could still find a way to get their quarterback.

Like Jackson said, most of the Giants actions' now are about next season. It’s tough but when the present is bleak, hope for the future is the best motivation.

Notes and quotes: Malik Nabers (toe) said he will be a game-day decision Sunday after not practicing Thursday. He hopes to practice Friday but “it all depends on how [my toe] feels.” . . . RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. (ankle), LB Micah McFadden (neck), C John Michael Schmitz (ankle), DT Cory Durden (shoulder) and DBs Raheem Layne (knee) and Greg Stroman (shoulder/shin) also didn’t practice. Schmitz, who's started every game, left practice in a walking boot and Daboll said Greg Van Roten took first-team reps at center Thursday.