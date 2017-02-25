NFL Draft: Giants drop 10 spots with fourth-round pick because of walkie-talkie use

As a result of sanctions imposed on the Giants’ improper use of walkie-talkies during a Sunday night game against the Cowboys in December, the team’s fourth-round pick in the upcoming draft will drop 10 spots to No. 140 overall.

The NFL on Friday announced the list of compensatory draft picks awarded to teams that experienced a net loss of free agents last season, and the Giants now will pick after the final compensatory pick in the fourth round. The Browns are at 139 overall and the Giants at 140, the final pick of the fourth round.

The NFL found the Giants guilty of skirting the rules by using walkie-talkies after the team’s headsets went out in the second half of their Week 15 game against the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. The Giants were fined $150,000 and coach Ben McAdoo was fined $50,000.

“It was a clear violation of the rules, and we accept full responsibility and the penalty,” the Giants said in a statement.

The Giants did not receive any compensatory picks as a result of their free-agent spending spree last offseason.