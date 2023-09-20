SportsFootballNew York Giants

Giants vs. 49ers: Everything you need to know

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa after the team...

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa after the team defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. Credit: AP/Gregory Bull

By Kimberly Joneskimberly.jones@newsday.comkimjonessports

GIANTS AT 49ERS

Levi’s Stadium, 8:15 p.m.

VITALS

Line: 49ers by 10; O/U: 44 

TV: Amazon Prime, Fox (Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit)

Radio: WFAN 660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross); Sirius XM 88

KEY INJURIES

Giants: OUT: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), G Ben Bredeson (concussion), DE Azeez Ojulari (hamstring), T Andrew Thomas (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: LB Micah McFadden (neck), WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee).
49ers: 49ers: LIMITED: WR Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder), CB Ambry Thomas (knee).

QUOTABLE I

 “He was the defensive player of the year in the NFL for a reason. So it’s definitely going to be a good test for me, and I’m up for the challenge. I’m ecstatic.”

— Giants T Evan Neal on 49ers DE Nick Bosa

QUOTABLE II

“I want to present myself to the quarterback. Just keep it that simple and know if opportunities will come my way, no matter the quantity, I feel like I’m going to take advantage of them.”

— Giants TE Darren Waller

JUST GETTING READY

A video taken Sunday in Arizona suggested Kayvon Thibodeaux was not celebrating the win with his teammates. Not true. He was getting ready to play defense. The game still had nearly nine minutes left.

A BIGGER ROLE

Look for rookie Jalin Hyatt’s role to increase. The speedy rookie has done everything right.

NUMBER, PLEASE

0: The number of turnovers and sacks the Giants defense has generated through two games.

Kimberly Jones

Kimberly Jones covers the Giants for Newsday, a beat she first worked in the early 2000s before joining the YES Network to cover the Yankees. She worked for the NFL Network for more than a decade and has been heard semi-regularly on WFAN.

More Giants

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME