Giants vs. 49ers: Everything you need to know

GIANTS AT 49ERS

Levi’s Stadium, 8:15 p.m.

VITALS

Line: 49ers by 10; O/U: 44

TV: Amazon Prime, Fox (Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit)

Radio: WFAN 660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross); Sirius XM 88

KEY INJURIES

Giants: OUT: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), G Ben Bredeson (concussion), DE Azeez Ojulari (hamstring), T Andrew Thomas (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: LB Micah McFadden (neck), WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee).

49ers: 49ers: LIMITED: WR Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder), CB Ambry Thomas (knee).

QUOTABLE I

“He was the defensive player of the year in the NFL for a reason. So it’s definitely going to be a good test for me, and I’m up for the challenge. I’m ecstatic.”

— Giants T Evan Neal on 49ers DE Nick Bosa

QUOTABLE II

“I want to present myself to the quarterback. Just keep it that simple and know if opportunities will come my way, no matter the quantity, I feel like I’m going to take advantage of them.”

— Giants TE Darren Waller

JUST GETTING READY

A video taken Sunday in Arizona suggested Kayvon Thibodeaux was not celebrating the win with his teammates. Not true. He was getting ready to play defense. The game still had nearly nine minutes left.

A BIGGER ROLE

Look for rookie Jalin Hyatt’s role to increase. The speedy rookie has done everything right.

NUMBER, PLEASE

0: The number of turnovers and sacks the Giants defense has generated through two games.