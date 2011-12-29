Nicks, Manningham shoot for Cowboys

The Giants haven't had a full practice from either Hakeem Nicks or Mario Manningham this week, but both are expected to play Sunday.

"I have no doubt in my mind, I'm playing, I know that," said Nicks, who has been sidelined all week with a hamstring strain. "It's all or nothing."

Manningham, who was bothered by his recurring knee injury last week and did not practice or play, was limited for the second straight day Thursday. He said his knee sometimes swells up and is sore. "I have good weeks and bad weeks," he said. "This is a good week."

Nicks played through the Jets game after straining his hamstring early on. He said that will make it easier for him to perform Sunday against the Cowboys.

"I feel like I know what I'm working with now," he said. "We know how to probably game-plan around it or within it. Hopefully it won't limit my game, hopefully I can still have the extra burst to push down the field and do what it is that I do. I make plays for us."

Fit to be tiedSunday's game is being billed as a "winner-take-all" affair between the Giants and Cowboys, and that's likely what will happen. But there is a remote possibility that the teams could play to a tie. In that case, the Giants would win the division title and the playoff berth. It's one of the rare instances in an NFL game when a tie is just as good as a win.

Giant steps The Giants hoped that TE Jake Ballard (knee) would be able to run on the side, as he did Wednesday, but Tom Coughlin said the medical staff decided he "wasn't ready to do that" Thursday. He'll likely miss a second straight game Sunday . . . Cowboys QB Tony Romo (hand) and RB Felix Jones (hamstring) were limited for a second straight day.