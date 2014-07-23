No contract talks for Antrel Rolle

Giants veteran safety Antrel Rolle has expressed an interest in remaining with the team for the rest of his career, but it looks like this may be his last season in New York.

Rolle, 31, said there have been no discussions with the Giants about extending his deal. He is in the final year of a five-year, $37 million contract he signed in 2010.

Rolle doesn't appear troubled by his situation, but acknowledges he could be playing elsewhere next year.

"It's the last year of my contract, so it's possible," he said. "But I don't think about my contract. Everything will take care of itself."

Rolle said he's focused more on getting himself and his team ready for the start of the season.

"Our goal right now is to play together as a team," he said. "Once we do that, everything else is going to take care of itself. Win or lose, it doesn't really matter at this point. Our main focus right now in training camp is to go out there, practice smart, practice fast and make sure we bring a lot of attention to detail."