Nostalgia in the air as Giants prepare for final game of season

Even if the Giants decide to keep Tom Coughlin, the 2016 roster will look very different than this year’s squad. So as the team heads into the final game of a losing season — on New Year’s, a time of reflection, for added effect — there is an air of nostalgia. Players spent time in the Thursday locker room signing footballs and other memorabilia for each other and getting a jump on cleaning out lockers.

“You know if you play, no matter if you’re with the same organization year in and year out, you play with a different team every single year,” running back Rashad Jennings said. “So regardless, this is the very last time this locker room will ever look like this.”

Some will leave in free agency. Others will be cut. Jennings himself may not be back despite being the team’s leading rusher. Which is just one of the reasons the Giants want to win on Sunday.

“For all the relationships, all the hard work we put in behind the scenes when the camera is not around, when the coach is not around, we all want to go out here and give each other what we deserve,” Jennings said. “And that’s to fight and get a win.”

From QB to safety?

The Giants are hoping that one of their two safeties, Cooper Taylor or Craig Dahl, can clear the concussion protocol in time for Sunday’s game, but Coughlin said it “doesn’t look good.” If neither can play, the Giants would likely activate G.J. Kinne from their practice squad.

Kinne was a quarterback in college at Tulsa and for the Eagles, where he also played wide receiver, but he has not played that position for the Giants since he worked out and was signed as a safety.

Giant steps

The Giants placed LB J.T. Thomas (ankle) and LS Danny Aiken (thumb) on injured reserve. LB Nico Johnson was promoted from the practice squad and the Giants signed free agent LS Tyler Ott to take their places. Aiken injured his thumb in practice this week and is the second Giants long-snapper to land on IR this season following Zak DeOssie … Jason Pierre-Paul (ankle) did not practice for the second straight day … Rookie Bobby Hart will likely start at right tackle if Marshall Newhouse (concussion) is unable to play.