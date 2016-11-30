Odell Beckham adjusts to and manages thumb injury

Asked about his injured right thumb on Wednesday, Odell Beckham Jr. said it was doing well.

Actually, what he did was hold it up.

Beckham did not appear on the team’s injury report but said that the appendage in question has actually been an issue for quite some time. On Sunday against the Browns he left the game briefly to have the injury examined after jamming it while covering the ball in a scrum after a first-quarter catch. He also seemed to injure it the week before against the Bears.

“Not really much you could do at this point in time,” Beckham said of managing the injury. “You have to just play with it. It happened to me in college and high school.”

The wide receiver said the thumb doesn’t bother him until something hits into it. Something like, say, a football.

“In the game, I was going down to the ground and I had my hand over the ball,” he recalled. “They tried to rip the ball and just ripped straight thumb. It doesn’t feel good. I don’t think you really notice how much your thumb bumps into stuff or goes out of its movement until you have one that’s hurt and you bump it into a table. It’ll be all right.”

In fact, Beckham said, the injury might actually help him.

“I have to focus more on catching the ball,” he said. “I have to really lock in and focus on where I’m placing my hands. I’ve kind of noticed it. Actually, I almost may be able to catch it better than what it was. It allows me to lock into another focus.”