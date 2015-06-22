Harper, Love, Beckham Jr. to appear in ESPN 'Body Issue'

Bryce Harper, Kevin Love and Odell Beckham Jr. will be featured in ESPN The Magazine's seventh annual "Body Issue."

Other athletes photographed include basketball stars DeAndre Jordan and Brittney Griner, U.S. soccer players Ali Krieger and Jermaine Jones, gymnast Aly Raisman, swimmer Natalie Coughlin, French Open champion Stan Wawrinka, NHL All-Star Tyler Seguin and the husband-wife team of surfer Laird Hamilton and former beach volleyball player Gabby Reece.

Also taking part are three 300-plus-pound Indianapolis Colts offensive linemen: Anthony Castonzo, Todd Herremans and Jack Mewhort.

ESPN said Monday that the issue will be posted online July 6 and on newsstands July 10.