Social media world all atwitter over Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants looks on...

Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants looks on before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 28, 2014 in East Rutherford, N.J. Credit: Getty Images / Alex Goodlett

By NEIL BEST

Odell Beckham Jr. finished off his remarkable late-season run as a social media phenomenon by ranking as the most-mentioned NFL player on Twitter for Week 17.

Despite being a rookie receiver playing for a team that was eliminated from the postseason on Thanksgiving Day, Beckham finished first, third, fourth, third, second and first in that category over the final six weeks.

Beckham (also known as @OBJ_3) first took over Twitter on Nov. 23, when his one-handed circus catch against the Cowboys landed him atop the most-mentioned list.

He returned to the top spot after he had 12 catches for 185 yards and a touchdown in the finale against the Eagles. The Packers' Aaron Rodgers finished second in Week 17.

No player other than Beckham ranked in the Twitter top four more than three times during his 6-for-6 streak.

