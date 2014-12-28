Odell Beckham Jr. forced to put different spin on his TD dances

We've moved past wondering if Odell Beckham Jr. will score in any particular game. Now we're at the point that it is assumed that he will; the wondering focuses on what he'll do to celebrate the inevitable touchdown (or touchdowns).

Beckham's spinning of the ball and dance last week against the Rams created a stir not only because it seemed to irk the opponent but because it drew a penalty flag for taunting.

Tom Coughlin said he didn't think the celebration was excessive, but he was unhappy that Beckham drew a penalty that cost the Giants 15 yards.

On his second touchdown in that game -- an 80-yarder, no less -- Beckham quietly handed the ball to the officials.

So what will he do this week?

"Just don't get a penalty," he said.

It's difficult to tell what that means, though. Many of Beckham's touchdowns before last week's were celebrated in much the same way, with spinning the ball on its end and one of several flamboyant dance moves. Those did not draw penalties. Last week's spin was close to an opponent, which might have been why it was flagged.

Still, Beckham said he is unsure what is legal and what is illegal when it comes to post-touchdown antics.

"That's really up to the refs," he said. "I don't feel like it should have been a penalty, but it was. Just being mindful of their tendencies and what they may call or whatever may be close or cutting it close. Don't step near the line."

Beckham said he won't ask the officials for a clarification before the game.

"Hopefully, I can get in the end zone Sunday,'' he said, "and I guess we'll see what happens."