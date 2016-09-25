Odell Beckham Jr. gets warning from refs before game vs. Washington

Odell Beckham Jr. was spoken to by the officials prior to Sunday’s game against Washington in what may be his final warning before facing a possible suspension.

Referee John Hussey and field judge Rick Patterson spoke with Beckham and Washington cornerback Josh Norman separately during warmups with Hussey gesturing animatedly during the conversation. The two were involved in several flagrant incidents in last year’s game between the Giants and Norman’s former team, the Panthers.

Meanwhile, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported on Sunday morning that Beckham had been fined $36,000 for an illegal crack block on Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro away from the ball during last week’s game. The report added that Beckham could face suspension for another blatant unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Beckham and Norman were never close enough to interact during pregame warmups.